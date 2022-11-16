Brathwaite looking forward to doing great things with Windies new boy Chanderpaul

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite admits he is looking forward to a potential partnership with new comer Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who could make his debut in the upcoming series against Australia.

Chanderpaul, the 26-year-old son of legendary Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was called into the team earlier this month and widely expected to get his first cap when the series gets under way in one week’s time.

"I think the partnership will work extremely well, to be honest," Brathwaite told members of the media on Monday.

Read more at SportsMax

5 comments