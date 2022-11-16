Carl Hooper appointed Adelaide Strikers Assistant Coach

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper will add his vast cricketing knowledge and experience to the Adelaide Strikers as an Assistant Coach for KFC BBL|12.

A veteran of 329 international matches with the Windies, Hooper’s professional career spanned more than 15 years following his ODI and Test debuts in 1987.

A stylish but powerful all-rounder, Hooper was the first cricketer to score 5,000 runs, claim 100 wickets, take 100 catches and play 100 matches in both formats.

The right-hander scored a maiden and unbeaten century in just his second Test match against India in Kolkata. Hooper’s highest Test total also came against India in his homeland of Guyana, where he struck an impeccable 233.

7 comments