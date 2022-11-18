Tickets for Decembers West Indies Women v England Women Series on sale today

Cricket fans eager to catch the action in the December white-ball series between the West Indies Women and England Women will be able to grab their tickets from today through the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard.

Tickets have gone on sale from 5pm Antigua time today (November 17) on the Windies Tickets service at tickets.windiestickets.com. Hayley Matthews will lead the West Indies against England in three day/night CG United One-Day Internationals (ODI) followed by five T20 Internationals which will also be played under lights.

The CG United ODIs will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on 4, 6 and 9 December as part of the ICC Women's Championship. The first T20I will also be played in Antigua on 11 December. The T20I Series then moves to Barbados for four T20Is at Kensington Oval on 14, 17, 18 and 22 December.

Some of the world’s best players will showcase their skills during the eight-match white- ball Series. Both teams will be preparing for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on 10 February 2023, with West Indies and England drawn to play each other in Group 2 of the tournament.

The CG United ODI Series is the second fixture for both teams in the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) with vital victory points up for grabs. The top five teams in the IWC will automatically book a berth for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025. The remaining five teams in the IWC will have to go through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Tickets are just US$9/EC$25 for the CG United ODI Series and the 1st T20I in Antigua. For the four T20Is in Barbados, Greenidge and Haynes stand tickets will be US$10/BD$20 with 3Ws stand tickets behind the wicket available for just US$15/BD$30.

The 3rd CG United ODI in Antigua will be free for local and visiting fans alike as it falls on V.C. Bird Day, a national holiday in Antigua. Fans can get their free tickets by registering and downloading their free ticket from the Windies Tickets website at tickets.windiestickets.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for the other games in advance receiving their tickets securely into their online account to save to mobile devices or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. ​ Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

West Indies Women v England Women

CG United ODIs start 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica time)

Sunday, 4 December – 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Tuesday, 6 December – 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Friday, 9 December – 3rd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

T20Is start 6pm (5pm local time (1pm Jamaica time)

Sunday, 11 December – 1st T20I at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Wednesday, 14 December – 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Saturday, 17 December – 3rd T20I at Kensington Oval

Sunday, 18 December – 4th T20I at Kensington Oval

Thursday, 22 December – 5th T20I at Kensington Oval

