Chanderpaul believes many modern generation players motivated by money

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul believes several of the current generation are more motivated by money as opposed to the pride that drove their predecessors to global success.

Over the last several years the Caribbean team’s struggles with losing its players to lucrative T20 leagues around the world is a well-noted one. At various points in time, some of the region’s most notable players have found themselves at loggerheads with Cricket West Indies (CWI) over availability issues.

“We played for pride,” added Chanderpaul told Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, on the heels of his recent induction to the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame.

