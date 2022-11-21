With Super50 and CPL titles under his belt, Rovman Powell hopes long-suffering fans enjoy success
Jamaica Scorpions Captain Rovman Powell said he hoped fans of the team enjoyed their winning the 2022 CG Insurance Super50 title on Saturday night which ended a decade-long wait for the Jamaicans, who had not won a regional title since 2012.
The decade-long wait finally ended following a nail-biting three-wicket victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
“Just spending time at the crease. Over the past year or so I have spent a lot of time, especially batting spin so it is good to see it bearing fruit now,” said Powell, who scored a match-winning unbeaten 105 in the semi-final against Guyana Harpy Eagles on Thursday.
