Pink-ball contest hugely important  Simmons

HEAD COACH Phil Simmons has described the four-day game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI starting today as “hugely important”, stressing it will allow West Indies to reacquaint themselves with the challenges of the pink ball.

The touring Caribbean side will face Australia under lights in the second and final Test in Adelaide – their first pink-ball Test in four years – and Simmons expects the day/night tour match at Manuka Oval to provide vital preparation.

“[It will be important in] just getting accustomed to the pink ball. I think it is a little bit of a difference [to the red ball],” explained Simmons, ahead of the game scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (10 p.m. on Tuesday, Eastern Caribbean time).

“Some of the guys have played a pink-ball Test or two but most of the guys haven’t, so it’s just about getting accustomed to it.

