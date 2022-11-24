Poorans resignation upstages Super50s talking points!

Nicholas Pooran’s unexpected November 21 announcement of his immediate resignation from the West Indies white-ball cricket captaincy would have certainly taken many fans and followers of Caribbean cricket by surprise. Especially after Pooran had previously publicly indicated that he was still very much interested in continuing as captain despite his team’s very poor showing and embarrassing premature exit from the Super12 Qualification stage of the recent ICC 2022 T20 World Cup.

Before Pooran’s shock announcement, most of the immediate discussion within Caribbean cricket circles would have been on the outcome and standout performances of the recently concluded 2022 CG Insurance Super50 Tournament. In the November 19 Day-Night Final played at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Rovman Powell-led Jamaica Scorpions emerged as unexpected victors over Nicholas Pooran’s defending champions the Trinidad & Tobago Knight Riders.

Powell’s Super50 captaincy triumph, coming as it did so quickly on the heels of his having also led the Jamaica Tallawahs to victory at the 2022 Caribbean Premier League at the end of September, is one of several talking points that had emerged from the tournament to garner the attention of West Indies cricket’s fans and followers. Maybe also that of its administrators, even as ostrich-minded as they have tended to be within recent times.

