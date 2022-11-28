Simmons: Windies in a good place ahead of first Australian Test

DESPITE settling for a draw against Australia’s President’s XI on Saturday, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his team is in “a good place” heading into Tuesday’s first of a two-match Test series against the Aussies in Perth.

After Australia’s PM XI posted 322 in their first-innings knock on Wednesday, West Indies responded with 235, led by an impressive 119 runs from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

With a lead of 87 runs, PM’s XI returned to the middle and declared on 221/4, to set the visitors a target of 309 for victory.

Half-centuries from Chanderpaul (56), Devon Thomas (55) and an unbeaten 52 from wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva led West Indies to 277/8 on the final day and a drawn result.

