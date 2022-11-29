Holder says pacers must be patient

As West Indies go up against an experienced Australia side in the first Test that forms part of a two-match ICC World Test Championship series, all-rounder Jason Holder says bowlers will have to be patient and make the hosts work for their runs.

The Caribbean men have not have beaten Australia in a Test match at home since 1997 but Holder said yesterday that the pace attack in what could be bowler-friendly conditions at Perth Stadium could be a key factor in changing that.

“People get carried away seeing carry and bounce, but you still have got to find a really good length suitable for the wicket, understanding when to attack, when to defend, and just understanding the context of scenarios and the phase of the game,” said the right-arm fast bowler who is part of the West Indies pace attack that also includes Kemar Roach – the only member of the current touring party to have played in the last Test here in December 2009 – Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Raymon Reifer.

