Pooran and Holder in IPL 2023 rich list; auction set for December 23

Sam Curran, who was Player-of-the-final and the tournament at the 2022 World Cup, is among 21 men who have listed the maximum reserve price of INR 2 crore (approx. US$246,000) for the 2023 IPL auction.

Not a single Indian player is listed in the 2 crore bracket, which includes marquee names like England Test captain Ben Stokes, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, who stepped down recently as West Indies white-ball captain.

All-rounder Jason Holder is the other West Indian on the list.

A maximum of 87 players can be bought at the auction (squad strength of 25 each) of which 30 can be overseas names. The auction is scheduled on December 23 in Kochi.

A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas) are part of the initial long list which the IPL shared with the 10 franchises on Thursday. The IPL will prune this down based on input from the franchises, who have until December 9 to get back to the tournament authorities.

