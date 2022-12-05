Windies' Matthews: More partnerships needed for 2nd ODI

WEST Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews is calling for more partnerships in the second One Day International against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. The match bowls off at 2 pm.

In the first ODI on Sunday, England Women posted a competitive 307/7 in 50 overs, with Natalie Sciver scoring 90. Medium pacer Chinelle Henry was the best bowler for West Indies grabbing 3/59 in ten overs.

In reply, West Indies were dismissed for 165 in 40.3 overs. Kycia Knight was the top batter for West Indies, hitting 39, and Charlie Dean was the most successful bowler for England, taking 4/35 in nine overs.

After Aaliyah Alleyne fell for two and Matthews was forced to leave the field because of cramp, Knight and Rashada Williams put on 70 runs for West Indies for the second wicket. When Williams fell for 34, there were no other partnerships of note, and West Indies just got past 150.

Matthews, who commended Knight and Williams for their effort, said more partnerships are needed on Tuesday.

“The two of them really went out there and batted and built a really nice partnership, which was good to see. If we could get a couple more of those going for the next couple games, I guess it will see us putting down some better performances.”

