Windies Women slapped with fine for slow over-rate

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies Women will forfeit nearly half their match fee after being slapped with a fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a slow over-rate during Sunday's opening One-Day International (ODI) against England.

The hosts were adjudged to be two overs short of their target by match referee Denavon Hayles, as England marched to an imposing 307 for seven from their 50 overs after being sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

