West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes to finish tenure on a high

Phil Simmons enters his final days as West Indies coach believing he has given his all in the role and hopes the foundations are in place for a revival of their Test cricket.

Simmons' departure was announced after the team's early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup when they failed to make it out of the first round. That was a continuation of some dire white-ball form - which is also likely to see them have to go through the qualifying tournament for next year's ODI World Cup - and led Cricket West Indies to initiate a review which includes Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur on the panel.

However, there have been some encouraging signs in their Test cricket. The 164-run defeat in Perth was their first loss in six matches this year, while there have been other notable high points in Simmons' second stint as a coach, which began in October 2019. They include the one-wicket victory over Pakistan in Jamaica and the 2-0 away victory against Bangladesh, where they chased 395 to win the opening Test and took the second by 17 runs.

