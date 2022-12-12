Bell bowls England Women to opening win in T20I series

ST.JOHN'S, Antigua- England Women took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against the West Indies Women, when they registered an 8-wicket victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Senior all-rounder Chinelle Henry said the team's batting never got going and the low total was just not enough, "To be 3,4 wickets down in the first 10 overs with no kind of runs on the board, that is where we fell short, since the ODI series we've been struggling with the bat. We just have to pick ourselves up and keep going. A couple of us got short partnerships going to get us to 100 but it wasn't enough. It was really good to see little Djenaba Joseph standing up against Katherine Brunt, facing her head on, and to have an Under-19 player in our squad so fearless is a move in a good direction for us."

The series now moves to the Kensington Oval, where the teams will meet for the remaining four matches on December 14, 17, 18 and 22. All matches start at 6:00pm Eastern Caribbean/ 5:00pm Jamaica time.

For the four T20Is in Barbados, Greenidge & Haynes stand tickets will be US$10/BD$20 with 3Ws stand tickets behind the wicket available for just US$15/BD$30. ​

Fans can purchase tickets in advance from the WindiesTicket online service, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windiestickets.com receiving their tickets securely into their online account to save to mobile devices or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. ​ Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

Fans can watch all matches live via streamed coverage on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, as well as on the ESPN Play app. Fans in the UK will be able to view on BT Sport with fans based in the USA able to watch live on ESPN+.

West Indies Women

105/7 (20 overs)

Rashada Williams 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Lauren Bell 4-0-26-3

Chinelle Henry 21* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Heather Knight 1-0-6-1

England Women

106/2 (12.4 overs)

Danni Wyatt 59* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher 2-0-9-0

Sophia Dunkley 25

Player of the Match: Lauren Bell

