Hooper calls for changes at top of WI cricket

Expressing embarrassment at West Indies’ historic loss in the Test series against Australia and warning that the side’s decline in the longest format of the game could further worsen, former captain Carl Hooper has called for changes at the top.

Hooper, who captained West Indies in 22 Tests and played more than 100, said nothing else had worked to deliver results.

“Since 1993 we’ve struggled, and, certainly, judging from the results, there’s no policies or systems that have been implemented that is changing the downwards course we’re on,” he told ABC Sport.

