New coach must understand WI culture

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has praised departing head coach Phil Simmons for the work he has done with the team and says whoever is chosen to fill his shoes must be a leader who understands Caribbean culture.

Speaking after the West Indies’ humiliating 419-run loss to Australia in the second Test of their two-match series which was Simmons’ final assignment with the Caribbean side, Brathwaite said the Trinidadian coach had shepherded the side well.

“I think he was stern when he had to be, 'cause it’s always important to push guys. Also, we don’t all live in the same country, so when we come together it’s important as a group that we really put in that work and he really drove that,” the red ball captain told the media.

Read more at Barbados Today

8 comments