Dunkley guides England to narrow victory in 2nd T20I

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados- England Women pulled off a 16-run victory against West Indies Women in the second T20 international at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies Women all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne told CWI Media that there were some improvements but they're going to keep pushing for that elusive win. Alleyne said, "We are rebuilding as a team and we are taking it step by step. Our bowling today stood out, restricting England for 140 plus and then cross 120 when we batted. Personally, I'm looking to score runs for my team at the top of the order and to get that partnership with Hayley going. We still have a few games and I believe we can get it right and get a win."

Both teams will meet at the same venue on Saturday December 17 at 6:00pm Eastern Caribbean/5:00pm Jamaica time.

England Women

141/6 (20 overs)

Sophia Dunkley 43 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews 4-0-15-3

Maia Bouchier 24 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Rashada Williams 2-0-18-1

West Indies Women

125/8 (20 overs)

Afy Fletcher 18 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Charlie Dean 4-0-22-3

Shabika Gajnabi 17* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Lauren Bell 3-0-21-2

