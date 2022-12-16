Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell played key roles in the Melbourne Renegades opening its Big Bash League season with a 22-run win over Brisbane Heat at Cairns on Thursday.

Hosein took 3-15 in helping restrict Brisbane Heat to 144-6 in search of Melbourne Renegades’ 166-7 from their respective 20 overs. Russell, meanwhile, smashed 35 that set up Renegades’ match-winning score.

After Brisbane Heat’s captain Jimmy Pearson won the toss and chose to field, Renegades’ openers Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper got off to a flyer scoring 65 at better than 10 runs an over before Harper was dismissed for 21 in the seventh over by James Bazley, who took 2-19 in the match.

From 65-1, Melbourne slipped to 78-4 by the 10th over before Maddinson and Russell carved out a fifth-wicket partnership of 78 before the former was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the 18th over for 87.

