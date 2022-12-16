Hosein shines with ball, Russell with bat as Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by 22 runs
Fri, Dec 16, '22
Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell played key roles in the Melbourne Renegades opening its Big Bash League season with a 22-run win over Brisbane Heat at Cairns on Thursday.
Hosein took 3-15 in helping restrict Brisbane Heat to 144-6 in search of Melbourne Renegades’ 166-7 from their respective 20 overs. Russell, meanwhile, smashed 35 that set up Renegades’ match-winning score.
After Brisbane Heat’s captain Jimmy Pearson won the toss and chose to field, Renegades’ openers Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper got off to a flyer scoring 65 at better than 10 runs an over before Harper was dismissed for 21 in the seventh over by James Bazley, who took 2-19 in the match.
From 65-1, Melbourne slipped to 78-4 by the 10th over before Maddinson and Russell carved out a fifth-wicket partnership of 78 before the former was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the 18th over for 87.
Read more at SportsMax