Thomas' 3-20 and Fletcher's 44* help Kandy Falcons register sixth win in seven games in Lankan Premier League

Oshane Thomas and Andre Fletcher provided handy contributions to help the Kandy Falcons secure a nine wicket win over the Colombo Stars in the Lankan Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas was economical with the ball, finishing his four overs with figures of 3-20 to help restrict the Stars to 106 all out after they won the toss and chose to bat.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments