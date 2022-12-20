CWIs only choice is to disband

Thankfully for the West Indies cricket team and the overseers of the game in the region, the team’s latest humiliation of Caribbean people happened in the midst of the football World Cup. Few noticed. Or perhaps people do not care anymore. Leave them to their own devices.

But Ricky Skerritt, the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) could not leave well alone. He fell back to the saccharine inanity that the team and administrators offer after every even more feckless performance. The point at every speckle and declare it to be the first fleck of a transformative light.

It is now hard to discern if they are genuine Pollyannas and wide-eyed participants in the massive con. Either way, West Indies cricket needs a massive dose of reality, and an even greater amount of overhaul and reform.

In the event that it was missed, on December 11, Australia completed a 419-run win before the dinner break on the final evening of their second Test (a day-night match), to complete a sweep of the series.

