Red Force coach Furlonge : Injured Seales out for at least four months

WEST INDIES and TT Red Force fast bowler Jayden Seales has been ruled out of competitive cricket for approximately four months owing to an injury to his left knee.

This was confirmed by Red Force coach David Furlonge on Tuesday.

Seales, 21, has been battling knee pain since the West Indies’ first Test match loss against Australia in Adelaide, two weeks ago.

He took one wicket for 95 runs from 21 overs in the first innings and was held back from bowling until late in Australia’s second innings, where he bowled just three overs for 18 runs.

Seales was rested for the second Test, which the maroon also lost.

Furlonge said Seales recently did surgery on his left knee (meniscus) and will be unavailable for selection until around April 2023.

Speaking at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, coach Furlonge said, “Jayden is injured right now and is probably out of cricket for about four months. He has a knee injury and had surgery. In four months, he should be able to come back and play. He has started rehab already.”

