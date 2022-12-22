Chanderpaul to leave role as USA Women's Senior and Under-19 Head Coach after 2023 ICC U-19 Women's World Cup

West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul is reportedly not expected to renew his contract as Head Coach of the USA Women’s Senior and U-19 Cricket Teams after the 2023 U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

Chanderpaul was appointed in July of this year.

“We already have half a dozen renowned head coaches disconnected from the National team(s) since the new board is in place and I doubt if Shivnarine will renew his contract after the U19 world cup in South Africa. I had a word with Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s manager and he has confirmed that he will not consider extending or renewing Chanderpaul’ s contract after the Women’s U19 World Cup in SA,” said USA Cricket Hall of Famer Jatin Patel at the Atlanta Cricket League Banquet in Mumbai last week.

