Pooran sold for record USD$1.9m to Lucknow Super Giants

Former West Indies white-ball captain was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a record USD$1.93million in the 2023 IPL Draft on Friday, the highest price ever paid for a specialist batsman in the Indian Premier League. However, allrounder Sam Curran was sold for a record price of USD$2.2 million as the England all-rounder joined Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder went to Rajasthan Royals and Odean Smith went to Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals all got involved in the bidding for Curran, forcing the price up, before Punjab won out.

Curran was outstanding in the T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets – including 3-12 against Pakistan in the final last month.

