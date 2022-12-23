West Indies end year on a low, England win fifth to take T20I series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados- West Indies Women suffered an eight-wicket defeat to England Women, to finish with a 5-0 series defeat to the visitors.

Captain Hayley Matthews said, "I think we need to look at the positives from the series. It's really good to have the youngsters joining the squad and it's going to be a big improvement in bolstering our squad and getting the experience. Yes the series didn't go our way but I believe this is the start of something good."



​The West Indies Women's next assignment will be a tri-series against India and South Africa in South Africa in January, ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February.

The eighth edition of the marquee event will begin on 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches in the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town. The final will be held on 26 February.

The 10 teams will be drawn in two groups as follows, Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh; with Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland.

0 comments