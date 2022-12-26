Being a father is the best thing that has happened to me

Twenty-four-year-old explosive Guyana and West Indies player Sherfane Rutherford has had a mixed year in 2022, the highlight of which, for this youngster, has been his transition to becoming a father. In an exclusive interview with this daily publication, Rutherford reflected on his year, spoke about plans to spend Christmas with his family, and disclosed that playing again for the West Indies is the ultimate goal of his career.

“I must thank God for the year, and 2022 on the cricket field was not so good. There is room for improvement, always room for better. I am still thankful for the opportunities. My biggest constraint is being consistent. I am working on that. Whatever I have done this year (in cricket) would never be enough. I want to be better with performances, and it is a learning process for me,” he declared. “It has been good, I won’t complain too much, it is time for me to learn and add those missing plates, and get myself together. It is time for me to learn, and learn fast,” Rutherford said.

Read more at Guyana Times

0 comments