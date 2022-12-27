Khan lauds appointment of meticulous Coley as West Indies coach

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago and West Indies manager Omar Khan as lauded the appointment of former Jamaica wicketkeeper Andre Coley as the interim WI coach, for the forthcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Coley’s appointment was announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday, and he takes over from Phil Simmons, who ended his second stint as WI coach after the Test team’s 2-0 series sweep to hosts Australia earlier this month. Simmons stated his intention to step down as coach following WI’s failure to advance beyond the first round of the T20 World Cup (also in Australia) in October.

Coley is the lead coach of the CWI Academy programme and previously served as coach of the West Indies Under-19s, Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes at the regional First-Class level. He was assistant coach under Simmons when West Indies won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016, and was part of the technical staff of the Jamaica Tallawahs when they won the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in September.

Read more at Newsday

1 comments