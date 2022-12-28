Teenaged debutants the shining lights, says Windies women's captain

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women's Captain Hayley Matthews says the emergence of young players was one bright spark amid the gloom of another series whitewash at the hands of powerhouses England Women.

The hosts suffered an eight-wicket crushing in the final Twenty20 International here last Thursday, to crash to a 0-5 series defeat, coming on the heels of a 0-3 drubbing in the One-Day International series earlier this month.

With key players like former Captain Stafanie Taylor and the experienced bowling trio of Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell all missing, the home side were forced to debut the West Indies Under-19 duo of Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, along with 25-year-old Kaysia Schultz.

And Matthews believes the move was an investment in the future.

"Obviously we would've had a couple of injuries throughout this series — missing so many of our experienced players," Matthews said.

