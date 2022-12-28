Former West Indies manager calls for Hoseins inclusion in Test squad

OMAR KHAN, the former Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies and Guyana Amazon Warriors manager, is calling for the inclusion of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in the WI Test team.

Hosein has featured in both the One Day International and T20 teams since making his international debut during the 2021 tour of Bangladesh, but he is yet to earn a Test call-up.

In the past two years, the West Indies have used Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase (off-spinners); Jomel Warrican, Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie (left-armers) as main spin options, but none of those have been able to cement a place as the team’s go-to spinner.

The WI were swept 2-0 by hosts Australia a month ago, and they are set to play two Tests each away to Zimbabwe and South Africa, in February and March.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales will miss both trips due to an injured knee, but Khan does not fancy many changes to the squad who featured in Australia.

“I think definitely the nucleus of the Test team remains the same,” said Khan. “There is hardly any name popping up to take into consideration.”

