Lara, Gayle set for mega T20 clash in St Elizabeth

FORMER WEST Indies captains Chris Gayle and Brian Lara are set to lock horns on January 15, 2023, at Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, in a T20 all-star battle set to bowl off at 1:00 p.m.

The event, which is the brainchild of former West Indies seamer and St Elizabeth native Daren Powell, founder of RESI Cricket Legends, believes that the event is already gathering momentum and is expected to be a massive cricketing experience.

“This is a way of revamping and re-energising the parish in one unique bundle. I have been missing in action for a few years, and there is no greater way to come back and re-energise cricket than with something like this with the likes of Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, and others,” said Powell.

