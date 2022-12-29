Bassarath hopeful for Trinidad, Guyana to host India series in 2023

THE Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is lined up for its second taste of top-flight T20 International cricket in 2023 as powerhouse India are confirmed to visit the region for a multi-format series.

After the scheduled break for the 2023 IPL (Indian Premier League), India travel to the Caribbean in July to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not yet decided on the final venues of these matches but TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath remains hopeful this country would be selected as host for part of the tour.

The Tarouba facility hosted its first T20I in July this year by welcoming India for the first of a five-match series. India won the venue’s debut match by 68 runs and went on to take the series 4-1.

