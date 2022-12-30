Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph selected in ICC Test and ODI Teams of the Year, respectively

West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph were selected to the ICC Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams of the year, respectively, for 2022.

Brathwaite was selected after a prolific season which saw him make 687 runs at an average of 62.4. In seven matches in 2022, Brathwaite scored two hundreds and five fifties including a top-score of 160 against England in Barbados in March.

Joseph was named to the ODI team after taking 27 wickets in 17 matches, the most among fast bowlers, at an average of 25.7 in 2022.

