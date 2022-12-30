Philo Wallace not in favour of Shiv as West Indies Head Coach

Former Test opening batsman, Barbadian Philo Wallace is not supporting the call for Shivnarine ‘Tiger’ Chanderpaul to become the new head coach of the West Indies cricket team.

Speaking on the Mason And Guest cricket radio show on Tuesday night, Wallace said that Chanderpaul lacks coaching experience at the international level and was not the man for the job.

“Shiv Chanderpaul as head coach would surprise me. If he is appointed, is it based on scoring 11,000 Test runs, his coaching experience at the international level is very limited.

“We cannot continue to keep following people. We have to set an example. Chanderpaul has been a fantastic player. He has had some success with the Jamaican Tallawahs, is it possible he can transfer that into red ball cricket?”

