BCB to host tri-series tournament to select squad for West Indies Championship

The Barbados Cricket Board will host a tri-series tournament to decide their West Indies Championship squad in January.

Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich and Nicholas Kirton will captain the different sides which are named after Sir Charles Griffith, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Wes Hall.

The first match is from January 5-7, second is from January 10-12 and the third match is from 15-17. After those three, the Pride squad will play the best remaining players from the series in a four-day practice match from January 21-24.

