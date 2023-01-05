BCA boss slams CWI over venue choices

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

PRESIDENT OF the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) director, Conde Riley, has expressed disappointment that the island will not host any matches in the West Indies Championship for the second straight year despite being the home of the defending champions.

He suggested that the decision demonstrates a lack of vision.

Former opening Test batsman Philo Wallace went further, suggesting that Barbados was “being ostracised”.

Speaking on Mason and Guest radio show on Tuesday, Riley said it was “disappointing” that the country was not selected to host any games, specifically given that Barbados Pride are defending champions and the crowds that usually turn out for games.

Pressed by host Andrew Mason to say who lacked vision, the cricket administrator responded: “Whoever decides on where cricket is being played and the defending champions can’t have one game, two games, I leave it to them.”

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

21 comments