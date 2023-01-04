Imran Khan wants Red Force to 'go the distance' in 2023

EXPERIENCED leg spinner Imran Khan, 38, who was in his rookie season the last time the TT Red Force copped the regional four-day title way back in 2005/2006, is hungry for another crown before he decides to hang up his boots.

Khan is preparing for the 2023 West Indies Four-Day Championships which bowls off in early February. Khan has been a consistent wicket-taker throughout his career grabbing 437 wickets in 109 First Class matches. He has batted in many positions in the line-up including opening the batting. The right-hander has scored 3,492 runs with one century and 14 half centuries at an average of 21.03.

Khan was one of the youngsters in the Red Force team which won the 2005/2006 Carib Beer Cup captained by Daren Ganga. Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin and Samuel Badree were among those in the squad. Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara also represented TT that season.

“It has been a bit up and down (during my career). I am still motivated to play for West Indies, but I am not thinking about that,” Khan said. “It is just about enjoying my cricket now and trying to help TT cricket as much as I can, especially to win this (four-day) title.”

