Bravo XI whip Khan XI in Red Force trial match

PACERS TION Webster, Shannon Gabriel and Uthman Muhammad did the damage on Friday, with the ball, as the Darren Bravo XI whipped the Imran Khan XI by an innings and 64 runs, on the final day of their three-day TT Red Force trial match at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Friday.

Medium pacer Webster collected four wickets for 30 runs, former West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took 2/13 and fast-medium bowler Uthman Muhammad got 2/23 as the Khan XI, in their second innings, were bundled out for 110.

Veteran batsman Jason Mohammed topscored for the Khan XI with 32 and Terrence Hinds chipped in with an unbeaten 17.

