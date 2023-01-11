Shanika Bruce replaces Cherry Ann Fraser for Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced that seam bowler, Shanika Bruce will join the team in South Africa for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Tri-Nation Series against hosts South Africa and India. She comes in as a replacement for Cherry Ann Fraser who has been ruled out due to injury.

Bruce represented the West Indies Women’s ‘A’ Team in 2021 when Pakistan toured the Caribbean. She has played three T20Is for Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England last year. The Tri-Series will be played from 19 to 30 January and forms part of the preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which will also be played in South Africa.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said, “It’s unfortunate that Cherry Ann Fraser has been ruled out of the Tri-Series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to injury. Fraser has shown improvement during the recent series against England and would have provided another fast-bowling option for the skipper. Shanika Bruce will replace Fraser in the Tri-Series squad. Bruce had a successful regional tournament last year and was one of the top bowlers, so as a result we believe she is the right fit for the team at this time.”

The West Indies Women will play at least four matches, playing two matches each against hosts South Africa and India. The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series Final on 2 February. ​ West Indies will also play a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the Tri-Series at Beacon Bay on 16 January.

Final squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa must be submitted by 2 February. The eighth edition of the marquee ICC Women’s event will begin on 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland.

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shanika Bruce

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Chedean Nation

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Shakera Selman

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

16 January: warm-up match vs South Africa XI at Beacon Bay (start time TBC)

T20I Tri-Series Match Schedule

(all matches to be played at Buffalo Park, East London)

21 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

23 January: vs India, 7pm local time (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)

25 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

30 January: vs India, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

2 February: ​ Tri-Series Final, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

