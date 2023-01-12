Roach returns to Surrey for start of 2023 season

Kemar Roach, the West Indies fast bowler, will be returning to Surrey for the first six games of the LV=Insurance County Championship season.

Roach, 34, is coming back to the club for a third season after successful spells in 2021 and in the title-winning 2022 season. In his time at Surrey so far, he has taken 47 wickets at 23.57, including best figures of 8 for 40 against Hampshire in 2021.

Twenty-five of Roach’s wickets came in seven matches in last year’s Championship triumph, including a second-innings five-for against Warwickshire at the Kia Oval in July, to set up a six-wicket victory.

Roach – who last year became the sixth West Indian to reach 250 Test wickets – will join up with the squad ahead of Surrey’s first fixture, away at Emirates Old Trafford against Lancashire, and his first game back at The Oval will be against Hampshire (13-16 April).

