'I've never been one to back away from a challenge' - Coley looking forward to Windies interim stint

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley insists he is eager to embrace the challenge of coaching the regional cricket team, despite the numerous challenges associated with it.

Former all-rounder Phil Simmons became the latest casualty in a long line of coaches tasked with pushing the Caribbean team back among global cricket’s elites and failing to achieve that elusive target.

Despite finding himself placed under the microscope, in light of some of the team’s recent poor performances, he remains motivated and enthused to take up the role.

“Every coaching opportunity brings a different challenge and I have never been one to back away from a challenge,” Coley told the SportsMax Zone.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments