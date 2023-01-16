Nandu, Joseph nudge selectors in Harpy Eagles practice match

Opening batsman Matthew Nandu and pacer Shamar Joseph were among the standout performers on the opening day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Four-Day practice match at the National Stadium, Providence, on Saturday.

With Tagenarine Chanderpaul set to be absent from the first Regional Four-Day match on February 1 due to West Indies commitments, Nandu struck a compact 78 from 147 balls to raise his hands for selection.

The West Indies Under-19 batsman stroked 12 fours in his knock that seemed destined for triple figures until a needless run out.

Joseph, who had some solid performances in the Inter-County 50-Over tournament last year, nipped out 4-30 from eight overs as Veersammy Permaul XI was bowled out for 261 in 86 overs.

