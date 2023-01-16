Nandu, Joseph nudge selectors in Harpy Eagles practice match
Opening batsman Matthew Nandu and pacer Shamar Joseph were among the standout performers on the opening day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Four-Day practice match at the National Stadium, Providence, on Saturday.
With Tagenarine Chanderpaul set to be absent from the first Regional Four-Day match on February 1 due to West Indies commitments, Nandu struck a compact 78 from 147 balls to raise his hands for selection.
The West Indies Under-19 batsman stroked 12 fours in his knock that seemed destined for triple figures until a needless run out.
Joseph, who had some solid performances in the Inter-County 50-Over tournament last year, nipped out 4-30 from eight overs as Veersammy Permaul XI was bowled out for 261 in 86 overs.
