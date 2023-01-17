Bacchanal time at CWI

The carnival season is upon us and Cricket West Indies (CWI) now seems to have jumped feet first into the celebrations with its own versions of bacchanal which have been invariably unfurling with each passing day.

A President not seeking re-election, his Vice President intending to run as his replacement, circulating insider-source rumours of the CEO’s soon-to-be-expiring contract having been secretly extended for a further two years being officially denied just as quickly as they had surfaced.

These were foremost among the unfolding events of the past seven days which have marked what has only been the second week of the 2023 New Year!

Ricky Skerritt’s reported announcement of his intentions to not seek re-election as CWI President when the governing body holds its 2023 Annual General Meeting this coming March, has been widely anticipated.

Skerritt’s announcement was expected to follow Phil Simmons’ resignation from his position as West Indies Men’s cricket Head Coach, which had come as a direct result of the West Indies 2022 T20 World Cup participation disaster.

