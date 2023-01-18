Rising Stars make it two from two in Potchefstroom

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa- The West Indies Rising Stars defeated Indonesia U19 Women by 77 runs at the North-West University Oval, to remain unbeaten at the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.

Head Coach Steve Liburd praised his team's performances "It's very pleasing to see us continuing to build on what we've learnt on the previous tours to the USA and India. The girls stuck to the processes and it's pleasing to see them reaping the rewards. Zaida is reaping the rewards of the hardworking she's done at camps and over the holidays, it's good to see her put her hand up and take charge of leading the innings."

Liburd added, "Each player understands their roles, that's why we've been having the contributions from the likes of Naijanni, Tristan, Shunelle and Zaida with the bat, Kudos to them. We have Jannillea Glasgow with her experience on the West Indies Women's Senior team, is taking the lead with the fast-bowling attack, so the bowlers are holding their own. Our captain is very inquisitive and intelligent, she commands the respect of her teammates and we have really good leadership discussions, which for is very comforting for us as coaches."

The victory sees the West Indies in second place behind leader New Zealand in Group C, with 4 points with a Net run Rate of +2.100. They play New Zealand on Thursday January 19 at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – 7:45am Eastern Caribbean/6:45am Jamaica. The top three teams from each group move on to the Super12s.

West Indies Rising Stars

176/3 (20 overs)

Zaida James 55 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Ni Made Suarniasih 3-0-22-1

Trishan Holder 35* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Desi Wulandari 3-0-29-1 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Indonesia Women's U19

99/9 (20 overs)

Kadek Ayu Kurniatini 15 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Djenaba Joseph 4-0-14-3

Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi 14

Player of the Match: Zaida James

