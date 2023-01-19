Matthews glad to have senior players back in squad ahead of South Africa, India series

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews is relieved to have the additional firepower of players returning from injury, heading into the team’s upcoming T20 series against South Africa and India.

Ahead of its three-team series, the Windies Women will be bolstered by the return of former captain and star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor, bowler’s Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman and Britney Cooper. Cooper was not injured, but the experienced middle-order batsman will be playing in the team for the first time since 2021.

Taylor, in the meantime, has not featured for the team since the second ODI against New Zealand in September. It’s safe to say Matthews has noticed the absence of the team’s more experienced players.

“It’s really good to have a lot of our players back. We had a couple of injuries over the past couple of months which at the same time would have given some of the younger players really good opportunity,” Matthews told members of the media.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments