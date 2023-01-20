Kiwis get the better of Rising Stars in final Group C game

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa- New Zealand got the better of the West Indies Rising Stars, defeating them by 10 wickets in their final Group C match of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Steve Liburd was pleased with the team’s performance in the group stage, “We came up short today, but we had two good victories against Ireland and Indonesia, which qualified us into the Super6s of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, so for us that in itself is a big achievement.”

Liburd added, “Our focus now is the two games we have in the Super6s to secure one of the semi-final spots. But to me, one of the biggest positives is to see the girls continue their growth and development in their cricket journey in this tournament and after we leave South Africa.”

Qualification for the Super Sixes is determined by log standings. Each team in the Super Sixes takes the points won against the other qualifiers in their group through to the Super Sixes stage.

Group A winners Bangladesh, England (Group B), New Zealand (Group C), and India (Group D) are all moving onto the next stage with maximum points (4). Runners-up Australia (Group A), Pakistan (Group B), West Indies (Group C), and South Africa (Group D) each take two points with them into the Super Sixes, by virtue of beating the third-placed teams.

Teams will face opposition from groups they were not in but will not play against those who finished the group stage in the same log position. Therefore, Group winners Bangladesh (A) and India (D) will not play against each other, though they are in the same Super Sixes group.

The same applies to runners-up such as Pakistan (B) and West Indies (C), who are now in one group but will not face each other.

Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Sixes, with the top two sides in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals on 27 January. The final is scheduled for 29 January.

Rising Stars Super6s match schedule

January 22- vs Rwanda- 7:45 am Eastern Caribbean/6:45 am Jamaica time, Potchefstroom

January 25- vs England- 7:45 am Eastern Caribbean/6:45 am Jamaica time, Potchefstroom

