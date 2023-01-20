Coley banking on a fit Gabriel to deliver during African tour

The last time Trinidadian pacer Shannon Gabriel bowled a ball in a Test match for the West Indies was November in the year 2021, with the strapping speedster only sending down four overs in the second innings of the Test, which the regional side lost in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Fast-forward to the present, and Gabriel has once again received the nod to don the maroon colours, with interim coach Andre Coley keeping his fingers crossed that the 34-year-old can hold up for the two Test matches against Zimbabwe. Pacers Kemo Paul, Jeremiah Louis, and Colin Archibald took 20, 18, and 14 wickets, respectively, in the last West Indies championship, but with fast bowler, Jayden Seales sidelined and having completed knee surgery, the Jamaican Coley believes having Gabriel back is the right call, despite the fast bowler picking up only one wicket in four first-class four-day games last season.

“There is no doubt that the players that are mentioned would have been in consideration, but the eventual decision was to go with Shannon (Gabriel) because of that pace that he offers, and we all know that a fit Shannon offers that edge,” said Coley.

