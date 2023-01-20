New year, same old CWI comedy show

We are now well into 2023, but despite its CEO’s publicly provided assurances that a robust restrengthening of Caribbean cricket is about to occur this year, the evidence received to date has been that of a continuation of the same old Cricket West Indies (CWI) Comedy Show. Indeed, CWI’s comedic management of West Indies cricket now seems to be increasing exponentially with each passing day!

What other description could there now appropriately be for the reality that it was not until Tuesday, January 17 that the West Indies squad for its forthcoming tour to Zimbabwe was actually announced? The opening match of the Tour is scheduled to start on January 28 with the First Test to follow a few days later on February 4.

At the time of the squad’s belated announcement, there was, however, still no word as yet from CWI as to who will be the appointed Interim Head Coach Andre Coley’s Batting and Bowling Assistants. Coley had indicated in a recent Sportsmax interview that those appointments were being finalized and would be announced very soon.

To put these matters into their proper perspective, India by contrast had already long since announced its 17-member squad for its upcoming Tour to Australia. The first Test for which starts on February 9.

