Brathwaite demands improved showing from Windies batters ahead of upcoming Test series

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite expects major improvements from the team’s batsmen ahead of the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

With the exception of productive cameos from Brathwaite and his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the team’s last series against Australia proved to be a chastening experience, especially at the crease.

“We didn’t get the big scores, we didn’t get the big first innings scores that I would have liked. Going into Zimbabwe, especially at home, we know it won’t be a rollover,” Brathwaite told members of the media on Thursday.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments