Harper asks government to intervene with Demerara board

Former West Indies player and coach Roger Harper is asking the Guyanese government to get involved and enforce the Guyana Cricket Act with respect to how the local Demerara Cricket Board is managing its operations.

"The Guyana Cricket Act states that the GCB should hold elections every two years but contrary to the Cricket Act the current GCB executives sought the opportunity, without having one elections since the installation of the Cricket Board under the Cricket Act, to extend the term of office from two years to four years," Harper is quoted as saying.

Sean Devers has full coverage of the story at the Guyana Chronicle.

