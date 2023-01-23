Rwanda shock West Indies in U19 Super6s matchup

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa- Rwanda handed the West Indies Rising Stars a shocking 4-wicket loss in their first Super6 match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Head Coach was proud of his team despite the loss saying “It’s a tough pill to swallow but the growth and development of this team have been our focus. As a batting group, we can learn from the loss today and we will go back to analyze how we play against slower bowlers. I still believe in these players, and I know they will develop into better players.”

Liburd added, “We still have one game to play, and we are going to continue representing the Maroon with pride. This team can hold their heads high as we head into our last Super6 match against England.”

With the loss, the Rising Stars are two points in fourth place in Group 2 of the Super6s. The Rising Stars will play England U19 in their final Super6 match on Tuesday, January 26, at 1:45 pm local time (7:45 am Eastern Caribbean/6:45 am Jamaica time).

Result: Rwanda won by 4 wickets

Scorecard: http://bit.ly/3XL7W9C

Rising Stars Super6s match schedule

January 22- vs Rwanda- 7:45 am Eastern Caribbean/6:45 am Jamaica time, Potchefstroom- Rwanda won by 4 wickets

January 25- vs England- 7:45 am Eastern Caribbean/6:45 am Jamaica time, Potchefstroom

2 comments