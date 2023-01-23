Windies captain Matthews bemoans lack of productivity at the crease

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews is adamant that the team must find a way to put more runs on the board after another disappointing showing at the crease, this time against South Africa in the tri-series on Saturday.

The loss marked the 9th match in a row for the regional team, who last tasted victory in a win over New Zealand in September. Against South Africa, the team’s now familiar struggles at the crease came to the fore.

“It’s clear we don’t score enough runs. Not being able to put it together with big enough partnerships and get enough big scores, which is something we definitely need to win the big games that are crucial,” Matthews, who top-scored for the team with 23 from 35 balls, said.

